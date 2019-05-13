PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland firefighter arrested in southeast Portland last year has been convicted of drug and weapon charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
David Lloyd, 44, was arrested during a traffic stop in December last year on charges of possession of an illegal weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, according to police.
He was convicted Monday of one count of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of heroin.
Portland Fire & Rescue previously said Lloyd has been with the bureau for close to two decades; after his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave, according to fire officials.
According to evidence presented during trial, the traffic stop in 2018 occurred in the area of Southeast 81st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The Portland police officer who arrested Lloyd was “nearly overwhelmed by the odor that he recognized to be heroin emanating from” the vehicle he had stopped, court documents state.
Law enforcement searched the vehicle during the traffic stop and located a black semi-automatic pistol in a bag on the passenger floor board of the vehicle, documents state. They also found a small sawed-off .22 caliber rifle in the vehicle’s trunk.
A police dog helped officers located suspected meth and heroin, according to documents.
