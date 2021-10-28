Portland Firefighters’ Association calls on city to fund fire station

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - According to the firefighters union a fire station in Portland doesn’t have the staff to put out a house fire. Now they are asking the city to fix that.

Station 23 is essentially a two-person medic crew right now and the firefighters’ association would like to see it become a four-person firefighting crew.

The union president told FOX 12 that having full staff could have made a big difference with the fire on Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard where four businesses were destroyed.

Two firefighters were hurt in that incident, but are doing fine now.

Twice this month there were large fires in southeast Portland near Station 23, which according to the Portland Firefighter’s Association, is the only station in the city not fully staffed.

One of those was a house fire that continued to burn more than 24 hours after it started and damaged two houses next to it.

Union President, Alan Ferschweiler, says if Station 23 had been fully staffed with a four-person fire crew their quick arrival could have made a big difference.

“I believe if we would have gotten there and been able to stop it first I think that the building’s still standing and I don’t believe that smoke explosion occurs so it’s a direct example of what can happen when we wait too long to put firefighters on the scene,” Ferschweiler said.

The firefighters’ association wants the city to fund those positions this fall but in a statement Fire Commissioner Joann Hardesty says she’s looking forward to a briefing from the bureau in February which will include information about the cost and impact of this.

She says through evaluating that, working with the bureau and union, the council will determine if a proposal is needed during the regular budget process since money available this fall is one-time.

As far as why there are only two people working at that fire station right now, the station actually closed in the mid-2000s because of budget cuts then reopened as a two-person crew in 2017.

The union says as the population and emergency calls grow, it really should have four people.