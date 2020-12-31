PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue began vaccinating its firefighters, EMTs and paramedics on Thursday.
On Wednesday, PF&R received 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19.
FOX 12 learned more than 600 Portland firefighters will be vaccinated over the coming days.
It’s a hopeful end of 2020 for PF&R. Today our firefighters started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s Fire Chief Sara Boone getting her shot, administered by Firefighter Paramedic Trainee Ndia Gatimu. Today is the end result of weeks of complex planning by Fire staff. pic.twitter.com/2hacSjfAW8— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 31, 2020
According to PF&R, its crews have responded to hundreds of 911 calls involving people with symptoms of COVID-19.
"Every day they go to work, there’s a good chance, with the infection rates we’re seeing in Multnomah County, they’re going to see someone who very likely is infected," said Rich Chatman, the spokesperson for PF&R. "It’s really relieving to folks that are taking risks not only to themselves but their families."
After Portland firefighters receive their doses, police officers and 911 dispatchers will be next on the list.
