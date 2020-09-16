Portland firefighters helping fight wildfires across state

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 70 Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters at one point were helping to fight wildfires in Oregon, with some still on duty.
More than half of those firefighters are now back home, but they're ready to go at a moment's notice if needed, they say.
Many of those firefighters were helping in Clackamas County, where the the Riverside Fire has burned nearly 136,000 acres and has forced Level 3 evacuations in areas.
FOX 12 received video of firefighters returning to Portland on Wednesday. Those firefighters will now have the opportunity to rest and make sure their trucks and equipment are in good share, in case they get called out again.
FOX 12 spoke to a battalion chief on Wednesday who said he was called to the Riverside Fire early last week as part of the mutual aid agreement Portland Fire & Rescue has with Clackamas County.
The battalion chief and his team helped to protect homes and buildings along Highways 224 and 211.
"Looking at the homes that are threatened by fire, assessing the ones that we’re assigned to, how to get in, protect them and help them, we’re preparing them for the fire that comes their direction so they’ll be less susceptible to fire and then also fire suppression, fighting fire, stopping it where it is where, we hope we can stop it," Chris Barney said.
Barney says it's rewarding and a learning opportunity to help fight these fires.
Portland firefighters are helping out statewide. When a county exhausts its own resources, they can put in a request for help from others in the state, and the governor declares a conflagration, which allows for that help.
Currently, there are still three Portland fire crews helping in the Medford area.
