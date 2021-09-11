PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The Portland Firefighters Association and Portland Fire & Rescue honored those who lost their lives that day with a ceremony in downtown Portland.

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

Four days after the attack, four Portland firefighters made it their mission to get to ground zero to help. Firefighters Neil Martin, Wes Loucks, Dwight Engler, and Ed Hall boarded a plane from Portland to St. Louis and formed a bond with First Officer Tiffany Vlasek on their way to New York.

“This flight has stayed in my memory, every detail is vivid, and this is something that I will never ever forget,” Vlasek said.

She was flying one of the first planes that flew after the air space had been shut down after the attack.

“To be part of that experience with them over all these years and to keep in contact with them has been one of the most defining moments of my career, and I am just forever grateful to be here,” she said.

The five have stayed in touch over the past twenty years, and Vlasek said being at the ceremony today means the world to her.

“This day is not about me. It is about them. It is about the 344 firefighters who lost their lives and the 2,977 that lost their lives in this country,” she said.

Wes Loucks said it means a lot to see people coming together after all these years to honor those who lost their lives that day.

“We’re keeping their memory alive as we promised to do 20 years ago. It’s never forget, and we won’t as firefighters we’ll never forget,” Loucks said.