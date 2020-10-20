PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is preparing ahead of Election Day to help make sure the city doesn’t see a repeat of the violence in 2016.
“We’ve been thinking of strategies to try to mitigate some of those things that we saw, but at the end of the day, like I said, a lot of it is so dependent on the things that people cook up in their homes and how the election goes and what their feelings are at that particular hour or minute,” Lieutenant Damon Simmons, of Portland Fire & Rescue, said. “It just takes one person to make a really bad decision to turn something into chaos.”
Many people who regularly participate in the nightly demonstrations that have gone on for more than 120 days since May come prepared with gas masks, helmets and protective gear. However, it’s those that are unfamiliar with the high intensity environment that worry Simmons.
“They get caught up in the moment and excited and then they find themselves stuck in those crowds and it can be difficult for some people who aren’t in those situations very often,” Simmons said.
If you plan to protest, Simmons said you need to come prepared and do so peacefully.
“Wear really comfortable shoes,” Simmons said. “Hydrate ahead of time if you’re going to be out and celebrating the result or protesting against the result.”
He said he knows that people will come out and wants everyone to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.
“There’s people, you know, people in these crowds that bring bear spray and there’s anything you can think of out there in these crowds,” Simmons said.
Simmons said most of Portland Fire & Rescue’s response during these events has been medical, but the threat of people using fire as a weapon is still a major concern of all firefighters.
“That’s the reality of what we’re dealing with here, people are doing things that can set other people on fire,” Simmons said. “And that to me it’s become something we have to be ready to deal with day to day, is just incredibly unbelievable.”
Now, in the fifth month of unrest in the city, Simmons said everyone is hoping that Nov. 3 won’t turn into chaos.
“I just hope people will think about the fact that this country was formed with the intent that we work together peacefully and although the results may not be what one side or the other wants, it’s important that we’re peaceful,” Simmons said.
He said there will be extra firefighters on stand by that night as needed.
