Portland firefighters take extra precautions to fight COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland firefighters are taking extra precautions when responding to emergency calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re donning head-to-toe suits in certain situations, just to be safe.
Rich Chatman, a lieutenant with Portland Fire & Rescue, says firefighters are donning the suits on some of their medical calls when they know they will be in close contact with a patient who may be showing some respiratory symptoms.
Typically, firefighters don’t wear the head-to-toe suits unless it’s a hazmat situation. Chatman estimates that only about a quarter of their medical calls recently have required the suits, but they want members of the public to understand why first responders could be in these suits and keep from causing alarm.
“Our firefighters are constantly exposed to people that, quite frankly, might have this virus, so we don’t want to become carriers of that and we really can’t afford to lose too many of our firefighters to sickness,” Chatman said.
The fire department already had the suits on hand and says they’re able to be sterilized and reused.
According to officials, the department’s overall call volume has decreased a bit. Chatman says he thinks that could be because people are taking social distancing seriously and only calling 911 in true emergencies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
