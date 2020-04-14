Portland firefighters to deliver medications to elderly, vulnerable adults

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some Portland firefighters will soon be adding another task to their job: delivering prescription medications to elderly and vulnerable adults.
Fire officials announced Portland Fire & Rescue Meds on Wheels program on Tuesday. It is designed to help out people who are most at risk of catching COIVD-19, allowing them to stay home and still get their prescriptions.
The program is geared toward community members 65 and older and those individuals with disabilities who desperately need life sustaining medications from a pharmacy but leaving their home poses a substantial risk to their health and the health of the community. To request the service, call 971-288-7687 Monday through Friday and provide your information.
A team of two firefighters will pick up prescriptions at pharmacies and deliver them to homes or the homeless and will keep a safe distance. Deliveries will be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
There are other steps you have to take, like calling your pharmacy to give permission and paying over the phone, but fire officials say they’ll lead you through it all, if you’d like. Their goal is to provide a needed service to vulnerable people and also check in to see how they are handling the situation.
The Forest Grove Police Department and West Linn police are participating in similar programs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.