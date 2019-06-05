PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s that time of year, the ships have arrived and Fleet Week is upon the Rose City. Several ships arrived along Portland’s waterfront Wednesday afternoon. Others are set to arrive Thursday.
Fleet weeks is one of the popular events of the Portland Rose Festival with lots of people coming out to see the ships from the U.S. Navy, Canadian Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.
As the ships come in for the weekend expect varying bridge lifts on the Willamette.
Greeting the ships, a crew of volunteers who have worked to preserve the history of an iconic World War Two war boat.
PT Boat 658 is a one of kind and rare across the world.
“It’s the only PT boat left in the world that is very authentically restored,” PT 658 President Ron Taylor said. “I always like to say to folks right down to the coffee cups in the galley are original navy cups.”
Wednesday was special day for the WWII boat’s volunteers and crew. They were set to greet the incoming ships for the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week.
“We will line up here and render honors and welcome them to Portland and then escort them down to the sea wall,” Taylor said.
The group of volunteers have been greeting the ships for several years and look forward to it every year.
“It’s a special place in Portland that not a lot of people know about,” Taylor said of the boat. “We are happy to do this and we look forward to fleet week.”
