PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mother’s Day is only three days away, and celebrating will look a lot different this year.
People will not be heading to restaurants for brunch plans, and when it comes to flower deliveries, local companies say they’ve had to make big changes as well.
FOX 12 on Thursday checked in with Old Town Florist in Portland. The store says it has been pretty busy, and staff have noticed a change in the notes people are writing with their deliveries.
“I’m seeing that as they write little notations with the flowers, you know, they are really expressing love and we miss you and their price point is a bit higher than normal for mom,” Wendi Day, the owner, said.
The store says it delivers daily. It says customers don’t have to come into the store and can order online here: https://oldtownflorist.com/
