PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County health officials closed a downtown Portland food cart after linking it to a shigellosis outbreak, marking the first food cart closure due to health concerns in Multnomah County in many years.
Small Pharaoh’s location near Southwest 5th Avenue and Stark Street is closed as the health department works with the owner to safely reopen.
Shigellosis is caused by a bacteria, shigella, that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness in people, including diarrhea, fever and cramps. It can also lead to more severe illnesses, including sepsis and kidney injury, with local data indicating that one out of three diagnosed infections typically require hospitalization, according to health officials.
Shigella is spread through food, water, or person-to-person by swallowing fecal matter, according to health officials.
Most people recover without treatment, though anyone with symptoms of shigellosis who ate at the downtown location of Small Pharaoh between July 27 and Aug. 11 is urged to contact their care provider or seek medical care as needed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
