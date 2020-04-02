PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland food cart pod hopes people will continue to support “The Great American Takeout.”
It’s a national movement encouraging people to order food from restaurants that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cartlandia has been open for around 10 years. It has 32 carts on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Harney Street.
The owner of one of the carts, We Are Baked, said business was down initially as people were directed to stay home and practice social distancing, but orders have started to pick up in the last week.
“As a food cart owner, I was really nervous that we would have to close, and I have worked so hard to make this business what it is. I have worked day and night, until 4 a.m. sometimes, making sure everything is ready for the next day. So I am super hopeful that things will just bounce back up to what they were. I have to be,” said Amy Collins.
Cartlandia has gotten orders from local medical facilities to help keep nurses and doctors fed during the pandemic.
Some carts have delivery options available, along with food for takeout.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
