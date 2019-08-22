PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Food cart owners that were once on Alder Street are now raising money for their new location around Ankeny Square. But they still have a ways to go until that move can happen.
That’s because the carts and the organization helping them have to raise enough money to cover the costs of things like electricity and Internet.
And in the meantime, a lot of those owners haven’t been able to work, like Lin Chen.
“Everything is fresh,” Chen said of her dumplings, which are made entirely by hand and then pan-fried to sizzling perfection. “That’s the traditional way to cook.”
She started her food cart Shanghai’s Best just over a year ago, but back in June, she and the others on Alder Street had to leave to make way for a new Ritz Carlton.
And since then, for nearly two months now, Chen’s cart has been in storage.
“It’s very sad for us,” she said. “We lost money, we lost customers.”
And Thursday night instead of running her cart, she was cooking with her husband at a fundraiser for the new food cart location.
The money is to build the infrastructure needed at Ankeny Square, which will eventually house about 30 of those displaced food carts.
But they can’t move in until they’ve raised enough money. The director of Friends of the Green Loop, Keith Jones, said the electricity alone will cost $180,000.
He’s working on getting that money. Their hope is that Portland businesses will donate a good chunk of that, and anything raised at the fundraiser will help too.
“The food cart owners who’ve been, you know, not working wanted to do something and so what do they do best is cook. Not only that, but I feel like the city has missed them and they’ve missed the city and so this is a good way to reconnect,” Jones said.
It’s just a taste of what they’ve been missing these past few months.
“We need to work. We don’t want to stay home every day,” Chen said.
And they hope to get back to it as soon as possible.
The carts also have a GoFundMe account to help with the costs.
