PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local food mart is asking for your help in catching a suspect that robbed its cashier at gunpoint.
In surveillance video provided by the manager of Portland Food Mart, you can see the suspect wearing a gray sweatsuit and gray mask. The suspect points a gun at the cashier as they fill a paper bag with money. The manager tells us there was a customer in the store at the time and the suspect got away with $300.
"I mean, small business owners with COVID-19 it's hard to stay up and going," said Jason Westphal. "When you're getting robbed when you're just getting by, it's not a good situation."
Westphal works at the convenience store and said the victim, his co-worker, is still shaken up.
"You don't know whether they just want cash or how far they're willing to go to get it," he said. "So yeah, it can be a little scary."
Now both the manager and Westphal are hoping the suspect is caught so this doesn't happen to another business.
If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
