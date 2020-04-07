PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With more and more Oregonians filling for unemployment and others struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic area non-profits that provide food have seen a huge increase in demand for help.
Portland area non-profits are seeing lines that stretch down the street. Blanchet House in Portland has been seeing the need for help.
“The only way we are going to get through this is if we get though it together,” Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman said.
He says they are providing 10,000 meals a week, double what they typically do.
“It is a tragedy out there, we are working with people and serving people who are truly suffering, and we are only three weeks out,” Kerman said.
He says they are seeing people they have never served before, adding some are coming from the east side of Portland to find food.
“We are absolutely seeing people who have never come to Blanchet House or perhaps come to old town for food before,” Kerman said.
At the same time where they get food from is changing as well. Typically, they get food from donations around Portland, but with businesses closed they are seeing fewer and fewer of those type of donations.
“Prior to the pandemic about 75-percent or 80-percent of the food that we would serve was donated to us, donated by generous benefactors like the convention center, area restaurants and hotels,” Kerman said.
He adds Blanchet House is also serving meals to go, the cost of a meal that was once $.33 is now costing them more than $5.
Kerman says they are getting creative with how they are meeting the increased demand.
The Oregon Food Bank says right now they are not concerned about running low on food but say they need to take aggressive steps to ensure food continues to flow. The Oregon Food Bank says the best thing to do right now to help is a financial donation as they are not taking person food donations.
For more information the Oregon Food Bank has set up a special page on their website.
For more information about the Blanchet House and how to help.
