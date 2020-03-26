Portland food pantry sees demand surge, volunteer numbers dwindle due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland food pantry has seen its demand increase dramatically at the same time its volunteer base is dwindling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeast Emergency Food Program served more than 600 families, totaling over 2,000 people, in two hours Saturday. During a typical three-hour window, NEFP serves an average of 100 families total.
Layoffs due to COVID-19 contributed to the demand. NEFP also reports becoming a hub for other food programs running low on resources and volunteers.
At the same time, volunteer numbers have dropped by two-thirds.
To meet the demand, the pantry, a program of Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, estimates an investment of $200,000 and the support of the National Guard will be needed. Without the National Guard, a 90-day investment of $680,000 is estimated as the need to hire staff and supply food for the region.
The pantry is operating on a drive-through – or walk or bike – model. It is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4800 N.E. 72nd Ave., Portland.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email availability to nefp@emoregon.org.
