CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a tough 24 hours for a southeast Portland family.
Hours after taking in a new foster child, their car was broken into while they were inside the Clackamas Target to buy her clothes and supplies.
“We walked out to the car and saw the lock had been punched in,” Justin Lucia told FOX 12. “When I opened it up I saw it had been trashed inside. They pulled the bottom compartment off there, they were messing with the wires and then they ripped the dash apart trying to get the navigation system out.”
It happened around 6:30 or 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Lucia said he and wife had just gotten a sudden call around 5 p.m. that evening saying a child needed a foster placement. He said the little 7-year-old girl arrived half an hour later.
They went to dinner then took her to the store to get her some things.
“To pick up clothes, toothbrush, school supplies – all that stuff. She came with just the clothes she was wearing,” he said.
He said they were only inside Target for 20 minutes, and when they came out they realized what had happened.
“This gal came up to me and said she saw somebody rummaging through the car and then he looked over and saw her on the phone. He took off running - but he had his arms full of stuff he’d gotten,” he said.
According to that witness, the suspect is a Hispanic man around 5 feet 8 inches tall who was driving a white truck with no license plates.
He got away with the SUV’s navigation system and left a mess of exposed wires inside the car.
Lucia thinks he was moments away from being able to hotwire it and drive off.
“It was broad daylight, hundreds of people around,” he added.
Since then, they’ve been on the phone with police, insurance companies and body shops. He’s not sure how much it will cost to fix.
He filed a report with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and said they’re working with Target to get surveillance video from the parking lot.
Thanks to the generosity of local nonprofits, their new little girl now has plenty of clothes, supplies and accessories to settle in to her new home with.
And Lucia said it’s her story and the tough situation she came from that’s giving him perspective.
“This happened and it sucked, but it think one thing that’s helped me through this…seeing this in light of her story, it’s not a massive deal,” he added. “Often times we think that when our stuff gets lost or damaged or broken it’s the end of the world, but really at the end of the day it’s just stuff.”
If you saw anything suspicious and can help with the investigation, contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.