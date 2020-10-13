'Portland Free Fridge' brings fresh food closer to hungry

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For Dion Little, dinner has never been easier thanks to a fridge filled with free food sitting outside of a home near where he camps by Kenton Park.
“I’m very grateful,” Little said. “I think it’s a great concept. It really is easier.”
Tuesday, Little made his fourth trip to the refrigerator and pantry that popped up in August. He grabbed a couple cans of food, a gallon of milk, a precooked meal and a seltzer water.
The precooked meals were dropped off just minutes before by Osa Hale, who lives nearby.
“I think there’s a lot of way we can help out right now and this is really not that difficult,” Hale said.
“Rather than wasting food or trying to drop it off at a friend’s house, which is usually what I would do, I figured I could drop it here and someone who needed it could pick it up,” Hale added.
It’s a national trend now taking root in the Rose City. Portland Free Fridge is a community effort to make access to fresh food easier in neighborhoods across the city.
Neighbors volunteer some space and electricity and then group organizers build shelters and drop off fridges and pantries.
The fridges started popping up in July and August. Now there are more than a dozen of them in Portland and Beaverton and a map online shows the locations.
Anyone is invited to take free food and donations to restock the shelves are encouraged.
“It kind of reminded me of the idea of little free libraries, which Portland has been doing for a long time,” Hale said.
Zemah Reuven said the free fridge outside their house has been popular.
“Tons of people come by – like a lot,” Reuven said. “More than we expected.”
“It doesn’t take a lot to do something for other people,” Reuven added. “We’re just adding a little bit to our electricity bill.”
It’s a creative solution that enthusiasts hope will spread far beyond feeding the hungry.
“It should also be a resource to help build community and sympathy,” Reuven said. “And intentionally build solidarity with people who are living in cars or on the street.”
Information on the program, to donate, or how to get involved can be found here.
A map of fridge and pantry locations can be found here.
(1) comment
That’s the problem with Potland.
