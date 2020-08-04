PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There has been a lot of back and forth on the withdrawal of federal officers in Portland.
FOX 12 asked Gov. Kate Brown where those officers are right now and when they may be leaving town.
“First of all, there’s a lot of bluster coming out of Washington, D.C. these days. Second of all, the plan was very, very clear that the federal officers from Homeland Security including Border Patrol and ICE would leave the federal courthouse arena and hand the situation over to our Oregon State Police,” Brown said.
Portland is still in the national spotlight. On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican lawmakers weighed in from Capitol Hill.
One group heard from a top Department of Homeland Security official, while another listened to testimony from protesters whose experiences have been a focal point in the debate over federal forces in Portland.
In two congressional discussions Tuesday, Portland was front and center.
In a Democratic roundtable, recent Reed College graduate student Mark Pettibone said in mid-July, he went to a protest where others warned him about federal officers in unmarked vans when sure enough, one of those vans pulled up in front of him. He says he first ran but then surrendered.
“I was shocked and afraid for my life,” Pettibone said. “I couldn’t escape. I dropped to my knees asking why several times. Nobody gave me an explanation. They didn’t tell me who they were with or why I was being detained. They simply forced me into the back of the van.”
Pettibone says he was taken to the federal courthouse where his picture was taken, his hands were cuffed, and ankles shackled. He was read his rights and asked for a lawyer.
“At one point another person was brought into a different cell down the corridor from me. This other detainee and I were eventually released with no documentation or any record of our arrests,” Pettibone said.
Lawmakers also heard fromNavy veteran Chris David, who says federal officers beat him with a baton, pepper sprayed him in the face, and broke his hand. He says luckily a medic in the crowd came to his aid.
“This is the country that we have now become selfless volunteer civilian combat medics are needed to rescue their fellow citizens from the depredations of the federal government,” David said.
Pettibone is asking lawmakers to do something.
“I urge you in the strongest possible way to investigate the flagrant disregard for civil rights and civil liberties inflicted on the citizens of my proud and wonderful city of Portland, Oregon,” he said.
But in a separate hearing at the capitol, Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli reiterated the need for a federal presence in Portland, saying property and officers have been under assault for more than two months.
“DHS knows the difference between peaceful protesting and violence and terrorism this country cannot survive allowing mob rule to replace the rule of law. Those hurling Molotov cocktails and explosives in Portland are not just attacking a federal courthouse. They’re attacking the very foundation that makes the enjoyment of our natural rights possible the rule of law itself,” Cuccinelli said.
Cuccinelli also said in the history of the Federal Protective Service they’ve never seen anything like what’s unfolded in Portland. He says in the last six months there have been 277 injuries to about 140 officers here.
Cuccinelli was also asked about what happened to David, to which he responded the Department of Justice Inspector General is addressing that and it did not involve DHS officers.
DHS also put out information Tuesday about the federal officers in Portland.
DHS says there has not been a reduction in federal presence and that federal officers are still in Portland at “augmented levels.”
The DHS reiterated what Acting Secretary Chad Wolf has said, about the officers remaining until DHS knows that “federal property is safe.”
