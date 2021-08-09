Portland gang member sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun offenses

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the District of Oregon announced on Monday that a known gang member from Portland was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
Aumontae Wayne Smith, 22, was sentenced to almost six years in prison and five years of supervised release.
According to court documents and testimony, Smith and an unnamed accomplice conspired with one another to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland. Investigators seized six firearms from Smith and his accomplice. Further investigation revealed Smith purchased 16 firearms that were linked to 17 different shootings in the Portland area between April and December 2020.
On April 6, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Smith with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On April 16, he voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement.
On May 18, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
As part of his plea agreement, Smith agreed to forfeit $18,919 in cash, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition seized by law enforcement. He also agreed to abandon five additional firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, and ammunition.
