PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A member of Portland’s Hoover Gang was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Cocoa Dalonta Taplin, 27, of Fairview, Oregon, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

According to court documents and testimony, law enforcement obtained photos of Taplin, a convicted felon, holding and posing with two firearms. On April 6, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Taplin with illegally possessing a firearm.

On April 16, 2021, federal agents arrested Taplin and executed a search warrant on his Fairview home. On November 30, 2021, Taplin pleaded guilty.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Taplin was also given three years’ supervised release.