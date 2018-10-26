PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local girl who thought her bike was gone forever has it back, and is getting it fixed for free.
9-year-old Caitlin Kelly’s bike was stolen more than a month ago after someone cut a cable locking it to a friend’s porch.
Montavilla Initiative, a neighborhood group, noticed bikes were piling up at a nearby homeless camp in northeast Portland. Turns out, one of the bikes was Kelly’s.
Police working off a social media tip managed to find the bike and return it to Kelly earlier this week. The bike had a flat tire, broken cables and a safety pin sticking out of the seat, among other damages.
Bike Gallery in Portland’s Hollywood District recently offered to fix it for free.
“I’m ecstatic, I couldn’t be happier, my daughter is over the moon, absolutely,” Kelly’s dad, Chris, said. “And the fact that these guys are gonna fix it means she is gonna be on it in the next week or so because, quite frankly, it would’ve taken me six months to fix it.”
The man who is fixing the bike says he feels great about being able to help because his wife recently had her bike stolen.
Officers encourage bike owners to register bikes with the police department online. Owners can register on the Portland Police Bureau’s website.
