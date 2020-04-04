Portland graffiti removal company busy amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Across the state of Oregon businesses are shut down, others are on reduced hours and staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closures have left buildings empty and a target for graffiti.
Robert Barrie, who owns Portland Graffiti Removal says his crews have been busy over the last few weeks trying to get rid of the unsightly artwork.
“Some jobs are two, three-day jobs,” Barrie said.
Graffiti is not a new problem or issue for businesses, but Barrie says they have seen a spike in to clean up.
“Definitely seeing an uptick in graffiti especially because a lot of business have been shut down because of the pandemic,” Barrie said. “Vacant properties or boarded up properties and now with the pandemic businesses that they are still really there but can’t open up they’re becoming targets, so it is very unfortunate.”
He adds the new graffiti is not just in one location but popping all over the Portland metro area.
“We have been to the West Hills, we’ve been out in really remote areas it has really been all over,” Barrie said.
The company says some jobs are simple clean ups while others make take a few days. Barrie says they have different options for their customers to try and prevent graffiti and to make clean up easier.
Some cities across the Portland Metro area to have a graffiti abatement program, you can check with your city. The city of Portland has a section on their website to report graffiti.
