PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday that a grand jury found the use of force by a Portland Police Bureau officer to be justified in the death of 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend.

Officer Curtis Brown and another officer, Officer Emmons, responded to a 911 call on June 24, 2021 placed from a motel off of Northeast Broadway by Townsend. According to the hotel manager, Townsend said he wanted to go to the hospital or return to his room after consuming a large amount of methamphetamine. When Officer Emmons asked, Townsend confirmed that he did want to go to the hospital.

Officer Emmons then explained to Townsend he would need to be patted down prior to being transported to the hospital. Townsend then began reaching toward his pocket and indicated he did not want to be patted down, prompting Officer Emmons to disengage and walk away.

Townsend then pulled a sharp-ended screwdriver out of his pocket. Witnesses heard Townsend threaten Officer Brown and saw Townsend move towards the officer. Officer Brown attempted to back away and ordered Townsend to stop and drop the weapon.

Townsend continued to advance towards Officer Brown, while brandishing the screwdriver. Officer Brown fired two shots, both striking Townsend. He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.