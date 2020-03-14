PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With schools closed and large events cancelled, grocery stores were busy Saturday across the Portland Metro Area. Many people were out trying to find essentials for the possibility of a little more time at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Before the sun came up, lines had already formed at the Gresham WinCo. The grocer, which has stores open 24-hours a day closed some stores to restock shelves.
By Midday shoppers trying to stock up on essentials were greeted with heavy snow in Beaverton.
Judy Elder of Beaverton was among those at the Beaverton WinCo.
“Actually, it wasn’t that bad,” Elder said. “I have heard worse horror stories. I have heard Costco had a huge line and we got here about a half hour ago and it was like a busy day but there was only like two people in front of me in line. It wasn’t that bad.”
Inside the store she said the shelves had gone bare in certain areas.
“What everyone else is out of, toilet paper. Half the shelves were empty in the lunch eat section like the half of the shelves were empty in the frozen food sections,” Elder said.
While some people were out grocery shopping, others were working to make changes to nearby food pantries.
In Lake Oswego, The Hunger Fighters Food Pantry was working to put together a drive-up pantry to create social distancing and prevent any spread of illness.
“We are still going to be here for all of these folks,” Ami Joshi said.
The organization provides food every Saturday for families in need in the Lake Oswego area added extra days due to the school closures.
Sunday they will be operating from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and Monday from 10:00am to 2:00pm. For more information about the pantry visit: www.hungerfightersoregon.org
During the closure, schools in the Portland metro area are also offering free meals to students. Some are not offering meals during the designated Spring break which is March 23-27.
- Portland Public Schools
- Beaverton School District
- Camas School District
- Canby School District
- David Douglas School District
- Evergreen School District
- Forest Grove School District
- Gresham-Barlow School District
- Hillsboro School District
- Lake Oswego School District
- McMinnville School District
- Newberg School District
- North Clackamas School District
- Oregon City School District
- Parkrose School District
- Reynolds School District
- Sherwood School District
- Tigard-Tualatin School District
- Vancouver Public Schools
- West Linn-Wilsonville School District
