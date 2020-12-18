Portland gym owner adjusts to meet 'risk level' requirements

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four counties are now placed in the "extreme risk" category of Oregon’s COVID restrictions, bringing the total to 29 counties, and one gym owner is adjusting to stay in business.
Fulcrum Fitness in southwest Portland had a tent for outdoor workouts, but recently found it wasn’t weatherproof. The owner says they now plan to upgrade by building a covered deck.
Owner David Levy says this year has been a rollercoaster for him and his business, especially considering the guidelines have changed a few times this year.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, restaurants and outdoor fitness establishments using an open-air structure can have a roof, but it must leave 75% of the structure open for airflow.
In order to make sure Fulcrum Fitness follows this rule, while keeping their members dry, Levy says they’re getting creative.
“We’re building a deck as the platform and we’re creating some framing and will put canopy from a tent to put over that. The deck and framing will have windows so we can open and close those,” said Levy. “We’re going to have the flexibility of putting the walls up and down depending on which direction the rain is coming from.”
He says they’re excited for the opportunity to operate and says the new, outdoor workout space will be finished next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.