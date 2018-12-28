PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of yelling racial slurs at children while holding a knife at a southeast Portland apartment complex appeared in court Friday morning.
Michael Troy Amatullo, 60, was in Multnomah County Court at 9:30 a.m. and pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Amatullo was previously arrested on charges of menacing and intimidation, which is classified as a hate crime in Oregon. He was booked into jail and released, before another warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Multnomah County Jail shows Amatullo was booked again Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation began last week when two boys, ages 8 and 15, said that Amatullo confronted them on Dec. 18 while they took out the trash and yelled racial slurs toward them.
According to court documents, Amatullo went to his apartment to grab a knife. He reportedly held up the knife "as if he was going to stab" one of the boys.
On Friday, a Multnomah County judge increased Amatullo's bail to $250,000, and that he is not allowed to go within 1,000 feet of the two boys' home.
Amatullo will also be placed on GPS monitoring.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
