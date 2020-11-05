Portland health care systems prepare for possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Oregon, with health care systems preparing for the possibility of a surge as the weather turns colder.
"It is going to be a challenge moving into the fall and into the winter," OHSU Associate Chief Medical Officer David Zonies said. "And there's really no way to sugarcoat it."
Zonies says our region's health care systems are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Right now, he says they're able to handle those numbers. But that could change as Zonies says health care systems are working together to come up with plans to reallocate patients to other hospitals in case some in our area are maxed out.
"Once we reach a critical threshold then we start to reallocate and start moving patients around to find beds that are available and providers who can care for them," Zonies said. "We are trying to level load and balance the care for these patients. Really thinking just beyond OHSU in particular to looking at all of our hospitals as really one regional hospital."
FOX 12 also spoke with Legacy Health Vice President of Medical Affairs John McCreary. He says a possible surge in the next few months all depends on the positivity rate in Oregon.
"If we take an optimistic view of that and it stays with a lower transmission rate then we'd see something similar to right now," McCreary said. "But if it continues on the trajectory that it's been over for the last couple weeks we would expect to see more COVID patients than we do, and put more of a burden on the health systems."
McCreary says while there's an uptick in COVID hospitalizations, he says fewer patients are needing to go to the ICU and their length of stay overall is shorter as well.
Providence also told FOX 12 it's not experiencing a surge in COVID patients right now. A spokesperson says there's no way to predict how people are going to behave in the next few months in terms of practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands.
All of the health care systems FOX 12 spoke with said they are prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
