PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Healthcare professionals have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and have sacrificed so much to keep people safe. That’s exactly what one Portland health tech is doing now in New York.
Danielle Pauli has been helping to fight the virus at the VA in Portland, but on April 12, she found out she’d been chosen to go work at a hospital in New York. Two days later, she was on her way to The Bronx.
“I was a little nervous coming in, but I felt really honored that I’d been chosen to do such a good deed,” Pauli said.
Since then, she’s been working at a New York hospital ER, doing whatever was needed of her.
“I do vital signs, I do IV starts, I do blood draws, I do EKGs, I do blood sugars, anything that the nurse needs me to do,” Pauli said.
Pauli says she has seen first-hand just how much damage COVID-19 can do.
“During one shift last week, we intubated two gentlemen and neither made it. So, they both passed away once they got upstairs,” Pauli said.
For Pauli, the hardest part has been treating patients and now knowing if they’re going to come out of this alive.
“It’s tiring being on the frontline and it’s heartbreaking when you are treating a patient and you can tell that they’re not doing very well,” Pauli said.
New York has more than 15,000 deaths and more than 263,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Pauli says she’s just glad she can be of some help.
“The loss here is astronomical and the need for help is astronomical too and I’m glad I could come,” Pauli said.
She also says the hospital she works at there has made her feel safe every step of the way. She says she’s had enough personal protective equipment to get her job done safely, which has not been the case for many hospitals around the country.
“The staff here has been wonderful,” Pauli said. “They’ve been so helpful and so gracious. I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”
And as difficult as the days can be, Pauli says she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“The hours are worth it. The patients that we do get to make better and leave the ED going home, it’s all worth it,” Pauli said.
Pauli says she was asked to stay in New York for an extra two weeks, so she will return to Oregon on May 10. She said she is excited to get back home to her family and patients at the VA, whom she has been worrying about through her leave.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.