PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run victim died after two days in the hospital, according to police.
Timothy John Ames, 52, was struck by a driver on the 200 block of Northeast 139th Avenue at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Ames was taken to the hospital with injuries described as severe. Police were notified by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday that Ames had died as a result of his injuries.
The driver left the area after hitting Ames. Police said no arrests have been made in the case.
No suspect information has been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.