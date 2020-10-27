PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Housing Bureau is no longer accepting applications for a program launched to provide help for people struggling from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
The Household Assistance Program was announced on Oct. 23. It's worth $15 million and will help 27,000 people living in Portland, officials said.
The program provided help in the form of a one-time payment of $500, which would ideally be used to help cover basic expenses, including food, medicine, dependent care, transportation, and rent and utilities, according to officials.
The bureau on Tuesday closed the application form and said it's limit had been reached. The form will reopen on Friday at 1 p.m. and will be available online here.
To qualify, people need to be at least 18 years old, live in Portland, and have experienced a loss of income or an elevated health risk because of the pandemic. That person's household income also has to be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
How long will $500 last? What do they do after that? How about a moratorium on rent and taxes and the landlord's debt until this mess is over?
My guess is most of it went to the homeless, since they are Wheeler's favorite people, that is next to the rioters, arsonists and murderers he has allowed to destroy Portland.
When are they going to help the landlords, that have not received rent from their tenants?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.