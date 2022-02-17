PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The 3G shutdown is looming and it could impact devices you use every day.
Mobile carriers are insisting you upgrade if you have an older phone, but cell phone networks aren't the only thing that will change. Home alarm systems, roadside assistance systems in your car will be part of the change.
3G was first introduced back in 2002 and now companies like Security First Alarm and AT&T say it’s time to say goodbye.
“If you look at an old iPhone 3 back in the day, now we’re at iPhone 13, that iPhone 3 was actually a 2G phone. You can’t use that phone on the new networks, it just won’t work,” says Rick Waldrop, co-owner of Security First Alarm.
Security First Alarm says they’re busier than ever, changing thousands of systems.
“We’ve been reaching out for well over a year, to our clients. Multiple phone calls, emails. We’re inundated right now with upgrades.”
But how do you know if you have 3G? Security First Alarm says your system will tell you. If you don’t upgrade, your system won’t connect.
The 3G shutdown will also impact cars. If yours uses services from companies like Starlink and OnStar, you need to make sure your software is updated.
So what are the steps to upgrade?
“The customer is to call us to find out, hey I’ve got a problem with this system, how is this going to be resolved? We need to explain to them that their cellular is going out and they need to be updated,” says Harry Lord, lead installer.
Companies like Security Alarm First say there’s about a 2-week waiting period to update your alarm system and urge you to make your appointment now.
AT&T will make the change Tuesday, February 22. For Verizon and T-Mobile, they’ll make the change later this year.
