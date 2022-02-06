PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Many hospitals in the Portland area are dealing with staffing shortages. Vivian Longora, a patient at Vibra Specialty Hospital, said it’s impacting the care she is receiving.

She said she’s had problems since she arrived there about 20 days ago.

“Staff was scrambling saying they didn’t know anybody was coming and it took until about 12:30 that evening to finally get me settled,” Longoria said. She said it often takes a long time for a nurse to come to room when she calls for help.

“It’s frustrating and sometimes it’s scary,” she said. “My call light button I’ve been pushing it since 2:45, it would not come on. I had to get out of bed, use my regular phone to call the front office desk to tell them that my call light button was not working.”

She said she feels bad for the staff because she knows they’re doing the best they can.

“They’re having to work so many extra hours and then they’re burnt out,” she said. “One of them came in the other day, she actually worked a double shift and came in late on the second time because she overslept.”

She said she is worried about other patients who may not be able to advocate for themselves.

“I want people to be aware that people are not getting the treatment that they need because of this,” she said.

FOX 12 did reach out to Vibra Specialty Hospital for comment but has not yet heard back.