Portland hotels offer help to wildfire evacuees

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With thousands of people forced from their homes, many have no place to go.
While some people have RVs and are able to stay in parking lots or other outdoor areas, others are having more difficulty finding places to stay. Some hotels are stepping up to help, offering either discounts or free rooms to people who have had to evacuate.
Hotel Lucia in Portland is offering a discounted rate to people who have had to evacuate. The hotel says rooms there are $79 per night right now, and they still have availability. The hotel says it is the first time it has offered help like this in Portland. It says some of their sister hotels, like the one in New Orleans, offers similar help for people displaced by hurricanes.
“We’re really humbled to be able to help the community and be a safe haven to be able to kind, of stand up and provide the support and accommodations people need right now, and when they’re scared, fearful, we want them to be able to come in and rest easy and not have to worry about anything else,” Shannon Overholser, media relations manager, said.
Another hotel, the Hoxten, says it is almost at full capacity right now. It is giving free rooms to people living in Level 3 evacuation areas and discounts to people living in Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation areas.
Hotel Lucia says people call or book rooms online. As of now, the discounts will run through next Sunday.
