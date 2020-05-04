PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County has opened up two hotels in Portland to operate as medical shelters for homeless people who are sick during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jupiter Hotel and the other hotel combined are offering 120 rooms, but as of Friday, there were only 16 people at the sites. County officials say that could be due to a few different reasons.
First, they say it is important to know how this is working right now.
Referrals to these hotel shelters come from other shelters. Staff do screenings, and if someone has a new or worsening cough or a fever higher than 100 degrees, they’re referred to one of the hotels for care.
Hospitals and outreach workers can also refer people awaiting coronavirus test results who aren’t sick enough for hospitalization. Anyone referred to the hotel is also offered a test.
The county says they opened these rooms planning for the worst, thinking there’d be a huge spike in symptoms and cases, and that just hasn’t happened.
According to Multnomah County, only four people who are homeless in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. They say this is a hopeful sign that some of the early steps they took, like spreading out the shelter system, are helping. But they say that doesn’t mean a wave couldn’t still hit.
Jupiter Hotel General Manager Nick Pearson says he’s glad to be of help when rooms would otherwise be entirely empty without visitors.
“It’s great when you can do both the right thing and do the thing that makes the most sense business-wise and creating a win-win like that was really fortunate that we acted so quickly,” Pearson said.
Pearson says he’s happy to keep the hotel operating as a medical shelter for as long as needed. He says the Jupiter’s ownership group also has a hotel in Hood River that’s helping county officials there, too. He says he’s even gotten calls from officials in Honolulu asking about adopting a similar model.
Multnomah County isn’t naming the other hotel out of privacy for the guests that are going to that one.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
