PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Fried-Durkheimer House is the latest site in Portland to receive protection under the National Register of Historic Places.
The building in southwest Portland was built in 1880, about 140 years ago, for Morris and Annie Marks. According to officials, it is one of the only remaining examples of an Italianate Town House remaining in Portland.
The style was popular in the area between the 1860s and 1890s and emerged as a response to the relatively plain, bold, straight lines of the Greek Revival and Gothic Revival styles, the National Park Service says.
The Fried-Durkheimer House was moved approximately five blocks east and 12 blocks south of its original location in 2017 in an effort to save the house from developmental pressures, which were threatening demolition.
The house is now one of 603 individual properties in Portland listed on the National Register. The list is maintained by the National Park Service.
