PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is at a premium right now across the country.
But FOX 12 heard from a Portland nurse who said her hospital is being too stingy with it, which she fears could put even more people at risk of getting sick. The ICU nurse we spoke to doesn’t want to be identified by name or workplace.
"The concern seems to be less about the spread of the infection but more about conserving PPE," she said. "They have the masks locked up, they’ve removed them all from the hospital where people could access them if they felt like they needed them, and they’re kept locked up and you have to go to a point person who determines if you really need one or not."
She said that’s the case for both surgical masks and N95s, the masks that can filter out viruses in the air. She said previously, nurses could use either of them at their discretion. Now, she fears limiting their use could lead to not only the spread of COVID-19, but also the flu, colds or other viruses.
"We’re around sick people coming in that we don't always know right away what they have, we’re not able to keep six feet away from our patients, we have to care for them," the ICU nurse said. "I mean, we’re right there with them and we don't have masks, we’re not allowed to wear masks."
The Oregon Nurses Association said rationing has created a huge problem for nurses. They’re advocating for a masks-on policy that allows nurses to bring their own PPE from home in order to be able to wear a mask all the time.
"We do need to be judicious in how we’re using PPE but the answer long-term is that we absolutely need more and nurses need it on the front lines," Kevin Mealy with the Oregon Nurses Association said. "We know if nurses aren’t protected, patients aren’t safe, and the virus will continue to spread."
The Oregon Nurses Association said the masks-on policy is in effect at OHSU and is optional at some other hospitals.
FOX 12 checked in with several hospitals in the Portland area about their mask policies right now and received a mix of responses, ranging from masks being worn all the time to nurses only being allowed to wear masks if the patient care they’re providing requires it.
