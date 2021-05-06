Portland initiative offers paid, low barrier waste management jobs to help clean up the streets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new, local initiative is solving two major problems in Portland.
Ground Score, or GLITTER as the program is newly referred to as, employs people who’ve faced obstacles in getting a job to clean up the overwhelming amount of trash in the streets. It's a partnership with the city that began in February.
“Litter, you know, it’s seeing it as what it is which is an essential service and something that can be managed sustainably by providing low barrier jobs, and low barrier jobs that pay well because it is a hard job,” said Laura Kutner Tokarski, the executive director for Trash for Peace, a nonprofit organization. Ground Score is one of Trash for Peace's programs.
The peer-led initiative aims to be inclusive, offering work to anyone who needs it. Most of their employees, though, are homeless or have experienced homelessness, including Barbie Weber, the program supervisor.
“This job offers a lot of flexibility...They can work one shift and then if they don’t come by for three weeks, nobody’s going, ‘Oh, that person really isn’t doing a very good job,’ based on that. It’s like, it’s so much about just showing up, just being yourself and really giving back to your community,” said Weber.
So far, they’ve employed around 30 people. The job pays $20 per hour.
“People are like, ‘Well, why do you pay so much?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, because it’s a living wage.’ But beyond that, it’s skilled work and in lots of parts of the world, it’s legitimate skilled work but in the U.S., it hasn’t been,” said Katherine Lindsay, the program coordinator for the city of Portland's Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program.
There are goals beyond the direct impacts of the program. Weber said they aim to build an environmentally and socially aware community, while also changing perception of who is considered valuable.
$300,000 is requested in Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposed budget to fund programs like Ground Score, which Weber explained is a sustainable model. If passed, it could fund the program for up to four more years.
