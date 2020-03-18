PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services wants to remind residents of the proper flushing etiquette.
"Only flush the 3Ps - toilet paper, pee, and poo," the bureau says.
Cleaning wipes, flushable wipes, and paper towels, among other items, can cause sewer clogs and overflows that will further impact public health and the environment, according to officials.
“That’s because toilet paper breaks down quickly in water,” according to the bureau. “Other material remains intact.”
The reminder comes as COVID-19 concerns grow across Oregon and the rest of the United States. Vancouver Public Works issued a similar reminder on Tuesday.
Officials say wipes and paper towels are a leading cause of sewage overflows and clogs to pipes and pump stations. Since wipes and paper towels are meant to be more durable, they don't break down easily, they say.
“Another leading cause is fats, oils, and grease poured down sink drains,” according officials.
If you experience or see a sewer overflow, you’re asked call the City of Portland’s 24-hour hotline at 503-823-1700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It would be nice to flush Kate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.