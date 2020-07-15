PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Japanese Garden will be temporarily closed after a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed among employees.
Steve Bloom, CEO of Portland Japanese Garden, says the case reported Wednesday is unrelated to the first, which involved an employee who last worked 13 days ago.
The garden will be closed at least through Friday for deep cleaning and so staff can assess the situation.
The garden reopened to the public about one month ago after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
