PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local business is suing the City of Portland for the damages it endured during riots in downtown Portland on May 29.
Kassab Jewelers says the city did not do enough to prepare for the riot or protect their business while it was happening.
The Kassab Jewlers location at Alder and Broadway remains closed. The owners say there was so much damage that it still isn’t operational.
Owners say they fear Portland may never return to what it once was.
“It’s really heartbreaking to see all that beauty and hardship destroyed,” Rana Kassab said.
On the night of May 29, protests downtown escalated into a late-night riot. Surveillance video captured more than 100 people entering and looting the jewelry store in the early morning hours.
Since the riot on May 28th, Kassab Jewelers has remained closed in downtown Portland. The business says it sustained so much damage, it can’t operate. The owners are now suing the city for not being more prepared that night and doing more to protect their business. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jbvXSnPxLA— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) October 1, 2020
“Police were either right outside our door … for six minutes police were parked on Alder and Broadway… and many SWAT teams and SWAT cars and what not were going up and down Broadway and no one just stopped in to check on our location,” Kassab said.
Owners say in the time people were in the store, police did nothing to protect the business, despite numerous calls to 911. The lawsuit filed against the city also alleges they were told help was on the way.
Their lawsuit says given what was happening around the country, Portland should have seen something like this coming.
“I think that the city should have been more prepared for something like this," Kassab said. "Absolutely. Absolutely."
So, the Kassab family is seeking compensation for the damages to their business that night. In the lawsuit, the Kassabs say looters stole more than $1.5 million of merchandise, plus $500,000 in other damages and loses. They also say they’ve lost an estimated $200,000 by staying closed.
The business says the city should be held responsible for this loss.
“Things that insurance does not cover and we feel we should not have to come out of pocket for,” Kassab said.
Kassab says the future of their downtown location now remains unknown.
“Who knows if we’re ever even going to open back up,” Kassab said.
FOX 12 reached out to the City of Portland for comment on this lawsuit, but representatives said they could not comment on pending litigation.
(2) comments
Every business in the city, that has loses from rioting, including insurance companies that have had to pay for the loses, should be suing the city, Mayor and council.
Good job Ted. Thanks alot for getting us sued and costing Portlander's MORE money.
