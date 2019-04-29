Portland Jewish community honors those impacted by California synagogue shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Security has been ramped up at synagogues across the country in the wake of a deadly shooting in California over the weekend.
One woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on Jews marking the last day of Passover. Three others were also injured.
In Portland, the Jewish community is honoring all those impacted by the shooting.
Chabad of Oregon hosted a “Light, Solidarity, and Prayer” gathering Monday night at the Mittleman Jewish Community Center on Southwest Capitol Highway.
It brought together Jewish congregations and groups, as well as people from other faiths.
Those FOX 12 spoke with say places of worship are being attacked around the world and now is the time to show that hate will not win.
“When we see intolerance, and we see senseless hate, it motivates us to love, spread the message of tolerance,” said Rabbi Motti Wilhelm with Chabad of Oregon. “These attacks are horrible, they’re horrific, they're tragic, they're painful, but we don't stand alone.”
Portland police say they haven't heard about any threats to the local Jewish community. However, they do have extra patrols in place near Jewish places of worship throughout the city.
