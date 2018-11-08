PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland protesters joined thousands of people in hundreds of cities to speak out against the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday night.
The massive group of demonstrators gathered at the Portland waterfront.
Standing shoulder to shoulder, they crowd called for justice, taking aim at President Donald Trump and Session’s departure.
“We need to protest Mueller so he can finish his job,” Jennifer Schmidt said. ‘So the American people can know the truth of what happened.”
The crowd, one of hundreds across the country, said Session’s resignation is a threat to the Robert Mueller-Russia investigation.
Protesters said they fear that Session’s replacement, Matt Whitaker, will derail or end the investigation into possible Russian interference during the 2016 election.
The main message of the protests, participants said, was projected on a nearby wall.
“Nobody is above the law,” the projection read.
The main message of tonight’s rally are these 5 words projected on this Portland building. Protesters chanting: #ProtectMueller and #NobodyIsAboveTheLaw #fox12 #portland @MoveOn pic.twitter.com/lOTtOSyMaz— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 9, 2018
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden attended the demonstration in Portland Thursday night.
“Nobody is empowered, in my view, to do anything now to stop Mueller’s investigation,” Wyden said.
Protesters of all ages attended the rally.
“Everyone should fight for their rights,” Emma, age 12, said.
About 900 rallies took place across the country Thursday night, including Seattle, Chicago and New York. Whitaker has given no indication that he believes he needs to rescue himself, and the philosophy is echoed by White House officials.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.