PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another Portland landmark is welcoming visitors back after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
Pittock Mansion in the West Hills is open again with new changes, including different hours and timed tours, which must be purchased online and in advance. This will allow staff to stagger smaller groups for social distancing.
There's also a one-way path set up through the attraction, which is giving visitors a unique view of the historic home.
"Because we are controlling that one-way path access through, we are allowed to open up windows that we were never to able to during public hours, and it's giving us an opportunity to highlight the design features of this building," Jennifer Gritt, assoviate director for Pittock Mansion, said.
Staff will also be cleaning and disinfecting public areas in the museum throughout the day. Read more about the new hours and visitor guidelines on the Pittock Mansion Museum website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.