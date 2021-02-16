Portland launches new response team for homeless and mental health calls

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After more than a year of planning, the City of Portland has launched Portland Street Response, a new team tasked with responding to people experiencing homelessness or mental health crises.
The pilot program will feature a team made up of an EMT paramedic, a mental health counselor, and two community health workers.
The team will respond to calls for service normally routed to a police officer.
"Portlanders have asked us for a non-police response to call that don't require an armed police officer on site. And we're delivering," said Commissioner Joann Hardesty, who oversees the Fire Bureau and was a key proponent of the response team.
The program is currently funded by $4.8 million which was cut from the Portland Police Bureau, an effort also spearheaded by Hardesty.
The idea is to keep people who aren't committing crimes out of jail, and allow police officers to focus their response on what is clear criminal activity.
"It's an opportunity to course-correct the way we respond to people who need help," said Program Director Robyn Burek.
Street Response Team members will be working 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, responding to calls in the Lents neighborhood, and offering crisis counseling, conflict resolution, and first-aid.
Team members will also refer people who want help to organizations that provide services.
The city chose the Lents neighborhood for the pilot program because that neighborhood has seen the largest increase in calls for service in the city.
