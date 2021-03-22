Portland launches program to pump waste from RVs occupied by houseless people

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services launched a pilot program on Friday to provide sanitation pump-out services for people who are houseless and living in RVs that are parked along city streets.
The city says the program addresses the challenges of safely disposing of human waste and protecting community health and environment from spills. Environmental services started the program after noting an uptick in reports of illegal disposal and in an effort to address the source instead of cleaning up after discharges.
Crews served nine vehicles in an area in North and Northeast Portland and one in Southeast. Crews expect to be able to collect about 7,500 gallons of wastewater from sinks and toilets per day and service up to 20 vehicles.
Crews will establish regular routes on Fridays based on field reports from city staff and be available as needed during other days of the week. Crews plan to alter routes each week and look to determine the demand for this service as well as how often follow-up servicing is needed. They can also make minor repairs to the RVs to ensure safe and sanitary pumping.
Environmental services will continue the pilot program through June under a limited budget of $10,000 and evaluate next steps. The program is patterned after one in Seattle.
If you see a discharge from any vehicle or other type of pollution from any source such as soap suds, motor oil, or other liquid or leaking waste in the street, call Environmental Services 503-823-7180 or see https://www.portland.gov/bes/report-spill-or-pollution.
(2) comments
They can park their RV illegally!
They do not need license plates!
They do not need insurance to be on the road!
They can brake sanitation and littering rules.
And now the taxpayers must pay again, to support their illegal lifestyles.
Taxpayers must follow the rules or be fined and pay their taxes to be giving to lawbreakers!
What could go wrong?
Just another example of why the homeless come to Portland.
