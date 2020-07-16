PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another consequence of COVID-19 is a national coin shortage.
FOX 12 spoke with the co-owner of Spin Laundry Lounge in Portland, with locations on North Fremont Street and Northeast Broadway.
“We have a limited amount of quarters in our change machine for our customers to use,” Fusaro said.
Fusaro said even before the pandemic, people would come in just to make change.
“Someone would just come in with like $100 in 20s and take $100 worth of quarters, which makes it hard for our customers to use those,” Fusaro said.
Luckily, Fusaro said customers are able to pay a variety of ways, including cards. But he said the recent coin shortage has meant watching their coin inventory more closely.
“We’ve definitely had people, just like hey, can I just get some quarters, and we would like to just be able to open the flood gates, but we would also like them to just use our machines and go from there as well,” Fusaro said. “We, ourselves, can only get a certain amount of quarters from the bank, in order to fill that change machine, so we’re kind of put in the same position as well.”
An employee at Belmont Eco Laundry in Portland said the same thing is happening there. She said more people are coming in just to take change that’s meant for people to use to do laundry.
The coin shortage is not just affecting laundromats.
A spokesperson for Fred Meyer said stores are still accepting cash, but offering customers the option to put change onto loyalty cards for future use, or round up their orders to support charity.
Clearly Trump’s fault but Kate will save us.
