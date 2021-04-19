Portland law professor explains charges against Derek Chauvin

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis wrapped up with closing arguments and now the nation sits on edge waiting for a verdict and the possibility for more protests and potential riots.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd in 2020 is facing three separate charges, second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
Tung Lin, a law professor at Lewis and Clark Law School said that each charge requires different elements of proof as to whether Chauvin caused Floyd’s death and whether his actions were reasonable.
The most severe charge Chauvin faces is second degree murder and Tin said the statute defines this as causing the death of a human being without intent to cause that death while attempting to or committing another felony. In this case, Tin said the other felony would be third degree assault.
“Even if Derek Chauvin did not intend to kill George Floyd, if the jury finds that he intend to commit third degree assault by putting his knee on the back of his neck and that was the cause of George Floyd’s death then that could be sufficient to constitute second degree murder,” Lin explained. Chauvin is also charged with third degree murder which Lin said is an act that is essentially very dangerous and highly likely to cause death.
“They simply have to find that when he put his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck that that act itself was so dangerous that you know it would be highly likely to result in death,” Lin said. The lesser of the three charges Chauvin is charged with is second degree manslaughter. Tin said this is intentional conduct that the defendant may not have intended to be harmful but that a reasonable person recognizes having a strong possibility of causing death.
“Here it’s a little bit broader in scope than third degree murder because now we’re not talking about a highly dangerous act that is you know highly likely to cause death of others but instead an act where the defendant doesn’t intend to have these consequences but at which other people would look at it and say that seems like it’s reasonably likely to have these bad consequences,” Lin said.
All eyes are once again on Minneapolis waiting for this verdict and Portland is also bracing for what could happen depending on that outcome. Business owners in the city said they’re scared they’ll have to close, not only affecting their business, but more importantly the people who work there. Some said they’re scared to speak on camera because some have been targeted before.
In the past week, Portland Police have declared multiple riots as protesters took the streets. PPB released a statement Monday saying in part, “Community members who wish to demonstrate are always encouraged to do so, lawfully. Plans are underway for a police response to any violence or criminal activity that threatens the safety of community members or public employees or public or private property. People who engage in criminal activity are subject to the use of force and arrest.”
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement saying, “We are closely monitoring the events in Minneapolis and are actively working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. If a law enforcement response is needed, our priorities remain unchanged from prior demonstrations, the protection of the Justice Center, which houses the Multnomah County Jail, a 24-hour facility, and protection of life safety and of critical Multnomah County infrastructure.”
Oregon State Police told FOX 12 they are working with local partners as well.
FOX 12 also reached out to Governor Kate Brown’s office about the possibility of activating the National Guard but have not yet heard back.
