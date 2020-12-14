PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With COVID-19 vaccines gradually being distributed around the country, there are questions about not only which people will have access to the vaccine, but also whether people may be required to get one.
FOX 12's Simon Gutierrez spoke with Damien Munsinger, a Portland labor lawyer, about the legalities of potential vaccine requirements.
Here are some excerpts from that conversation:
Gutierrez: "We've heard some questions about this and I want to pose this question to you as a legal expert. Can an employer require an employee to get a vaccine a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment?"
Munsinger: "In general, yes, with a few important exceptions, an employer is allowed to require an employee to receive a vaccination in order to be employed. Employers are already allowed to require flu vaccinations for their employees and have been for years."
Gutierrez: "You mentioned an exception. What would an exception look like?"
Munsinger: "If an employee had a belief that they could suffer a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine or if they had a condition that made a severe adverse reaction to a vaccine more likely, that would be grounds for objecting to a vaccine requirement. The other objection would be a sincerely held religious belief."
(6) comments
Well, here's the problem with "Operation Warp Speed." Though on it's face it appears that this is a good thing, that the first vaccine and apparently others are reportedly 95% or so effective, it hasn't been out long enough for studies to be done on possible side effects, both short and long term. I mean, how often do we get these wondrous drugs on the market, and then within a few years, here come the lawsuits because (after the fact) it's shown to have hazardous side effects.
I know I've had the argument with people on threads about the MMR combo shot, and possible links to autism. Of course the ones who scoff say it's been "proven" that there are no links, but proven by who..exactly? And if there's ANY chance at all that the combination of shots all in one, could cause autism, then why not just take each shot independently? I mean, when we're talking about the health of our kids, why not do it that way? I remember finding out about it after the fact, and I was a little hot that our doctor did not give us the option. Same thing with this shot. I don't ever get a flu shot..never have..and I hardly ever get sick. No one, either an employer or a government should be able to tell a person "We're going to stick this in you and inject this stuff into your body, whether you like it or not." That's just a little too Orwellian for me..thank you. Now, after my own research and study, should I decide it's a prudent thing to do..I will make that call, but no one else will make it for me.
You know Shutdown Brown will take it first..
Another reason to be thankful to be retired.
Wait until they start with the threats, especially if a person is retired. It will be 'take the jab or lose your Medicare and social security.'
Tell you what. Just mail me the shot and I’ll take it myself. I’ll send you the paper back like a mail in ballot. You trust me right?
You couldn't have said that any better!
