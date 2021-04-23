Portland leaders ask for public's help as another direct action event planned at Couch Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is extending the state of emergency through the weekend, as another direct action event is planned Friday night at Couch Park by self-described anarchists.
The mayor and acting police chief took a strong stance at a press conference Friday afternoon.
“They want to burn. They want to bash. Like they did to the non-profit Boys & Girls club in northeast Portland. Really? They want to intimidate. They want to assault,” said Wheeler.
Couch Park is a new location for this group to plan direct action, yet businesses were already starting to board up Friday afternoon as owners have seen the destruction and other criminal activity that comes along with these events in other areas.
Wheeler said he supports the Portland Police Bureau’s use of all strategies, including kettling, when the appropriate circumstances and resources are available to do so without putting officers at risk of physical harm.
He also asked the public to take a non-confrontational, non-violent approach to this group and said if you see people arrive at the direct action event in cars and dressed all in black, to capture evidence, call police, and provide license plates if it is safe.
“That information could be useful later if people in the same descriptions are involved in criminal activity. It helps us piece together who was at these events since everyone takes some measure of effort to conceal their identities,” said PPB Acting Chief Chris Davis.
Natural Mart, a business across the street from Couch Park, made the decision to forego business and close several hours early to avoid possible broken windows and looting they’ve seen happen at riots.
“We made a decision to build some of the panels, too, into our windows because it does cost a lot, especially for small business owners. It might be small for large companies, but for us, this is the only thing that we have. So if we get some of the damage…it’s going to be coming from our pocket. That is really something that we can’t afford at the moment,” said Jaehoon, the son of the owner of Natural Mart.
Though the mayor has the ability to close Couch Park under a state of emergency, he said at this point, PPB doesn’t feel it’s necessary.
“I believe we’re at a turning point. We’re seeing the groups are getting smaller, yet they’re probably more determined. We’re seeing law enforcement come together in ways that it has not previously come together,” said Wheeler.
Davis said the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has agreed to review previously dismissed cases involving people who are getting arrested again.
Davis said charges from last summer’s riots, for example, can be re-filed. City leaders hope this comes as a strong warning to this group to stay home.
(2) comments
So people can just gather like this with zero consequences but small businesses get huge penalties for just trying to stay open and pay their employees. They can close the park but apparently a year of rioting and destruction is not enough evidence to end this before it starts AGAIN. Clearly their plan is to go through NW 21st and 23rd and cause more damage and pain to innocent people. Whats the point of getting a license plate or any information when the DA does NOTHING????
Businesses and property owners have been asking for help for nearly a year and the democrat leaders and the DA have been supporting the rioter and vandals over the victims.
